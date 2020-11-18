DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Schweizer Electronic AG: Another milestone reached in the new high-tech PCB plant in Jintan (China) with successful conclusion of VDA 6.3 audit 18.11.2020 / 14:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schramberg, 18 November 2020 - After the new Jintan plant (China) received its ISO 9001 certification at the beginning of the year, another important milestone for supplier qualification of the automotive market has been reached with the successful completion of the VDA 6.3 audit in Jintan. This is a further step towards successful certification in accordance with IATF 16949 (Automotive), which is scheduled to take place at the beginning of 2021.

"With the successful certifications at our Jintan plant, we see ourselves as a very reliable partner for our customers. Despite the pandemic-related difficult audit conditions with which we have to work both in China and Germany, we were also able to successfully achieve recertification in accordance with IATF 16949:2016 (Automotive) at the Schramberg site this year. SCHWEIZER has been able to successfully maintain certification in accordance with IATF 16949:2016 and the previous certification in accordance with ISO/TS 16949 for more than 10 years. With our two production plants in Germany and China, we are therefore well positioned for the different requirements of all market segments for the future," emphasises Nicolas Schweizer, Chairman of the Executive Board of Schweizer Electronic AG.



About Schweizer Electronic AG:

Schweizer Electronic AG, founded in 1849 and led by the 5th and 6th Generation of family members, stands for state-of-the-art technology and consultancy competence. SCHWEIZER's high-tech printed circuit boards and innovative solutions and services for automotive, solar, industry and aviation electronics address key challenges in the areas of Power Electronics, Embedding and System Cost Reduction. Its products are distinguished for their superior quality and their energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features. Together with its partners WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd. and Elekonta Marek GmbH & Co. KG the company offers in its division electronics cost- and production-optimized solutions for small, medium and large series. Together with its partner Infineon Technologies AG, SCHWEIZER jointly taps the chip embedding market. The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").

