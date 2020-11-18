Ecolab Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

“I’m proud of what Ecolab’s 45,000 associates do every day to make the world cleaner, safer and healthier,” said Ecolab Chairman and CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. “In 2019, we helped our customers conserve 206 billion gallons of water (equivalent to the drinking water needs of 712 million people), conserve 28 trillion Btus of energy and avoid 1.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. We are driven to help our customers operate more sustainably throughout the world and it is an honor to be recognized on the DJSI World Index for our commitment.”

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and vital resources, has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), which tracks the leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies globally.

Since launching in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices have benchmarked the world’s largest companies based on economic, environmental and social performance. The DJSI World Index is comprised of corporate leaders in sustainability as identified by SAM, now a part of S&P Global, and represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index, based on long-term economic and ESG factors. Ecolab has previously been named to the DJSI North America index six times.

“We congratulate Ecolab for being included in the DJSI World Index,” said Manjit Jus, global head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global. “A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry.”

For more information on the 2020 DJSI World Index and other Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, visit spglobal.com/esg/csa/. For more information on Ecolab’s commitment to operating sustainably, visit ecolab.com/sustainability.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ecolab, Facebook at facebook.com/ecolab, LinkedIn at Ecolab or Instagram at Ecolab Inc.

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

(ECL-C)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005675/en/