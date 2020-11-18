The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Tender Offers for Certain Debt Securities

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) (“TJX” or the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced cash tender offers (collectively, the “Offers”) for up to $750.0 million combined aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of the debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the “Securities”). The Offers are subject to the proration procedures described in the Offer to Purchase dated November 18, 2020, as amended or supplemented (the “Offer to Purchase”), and order of priority (the “Acceptance Priority Levels” as set forth in the table below under “Acceptance Priority Level”), and are made to each registered holder of Securities (individually, a “Holder,” and collectively, the “Holders”).

The following table sets forth certain information regarding the Securities and the Offers: