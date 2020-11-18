 

Psychedelic-focused Media, E-commerce and Event Company DELIC Holdings to Begin Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “DELC”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delic Holdings Inc. (“DELIC” or the “Company”), a psychedelic-focused media, e-commerce and event company, is pleased to announce that effective at market open today, the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol “DELC.”

Jackee Stang, CEO of DELIC comments “Canada has consistently shown leadership in helping cannabis and now psychedelics emerge from false stigmas. Canada was the first G7 country to legalize cannabis, and as psychedelics further gain ground on what may appear as false stigmas, the health and wellness sector will only grow. As such, the DELIC community is deeply proud to be a part of the Canadian Securities Exchange. We started DELIC to mainstream the psychedelic conversation, advocate for cognitive freedom and ultimately see an end to the War on Drugs.”

Ms. Stang continued, “As the first ever psychedelic wellness corporation, it is our mission to open the doors of psychedelic healing to the masses. We decided to take DELIC public because we believe that psychedelic wellness should be open to everyone... All people from diverse backgrounds and varied life experiences. DELIC is the first ever psychedelic wellness company designed to disrupt the status quo by diversifying our operations, maintaining sensible messaging and intentionally avoiding dogmatic practices or binary rhetoric. We believe in being pragmatic and maintaining a clear-headed approach as the psychedelic sector continues to build.”

In conjunction with the previously-announced business combination with Molystar Resources Inc., DELIC raised ‎$3,475,500 ‎through a non-‎brokered private placement offering.

On November 17, 2020, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,450,000 options to directors, officers and certain advisors pursuant to the Company’s share compensation plan — each with an exercise price of $0.25, vesting as to 1/3 of such options on each of the 6, 12 and 18-month anniversaries, and expiring in three years.

About DELIC

DELIC was formed in 2019 to address the growing ‎interest in psychedelic science. DELIC was the ‎first psychedelic umbrella media ‎platform and is currently a trusted source for those interested in ‎psychedelic science. ‎DELIC’s offerings include “The Delic”, an e-commerce lifestyle brand, ‎‎”Reality Sandwich”, a free public education platform providing psychedelic guides, news and ‎culture and “Meet Delic”, a proposed biannual psychedelic wellness summit. ‎For more information, check out www.deliccorp.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Psychedelic-focused Media, E-commerce and Event Company DELIC Holdings to Begin Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “DELC” VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Delic Holdings Inc. (“DELIC” or the “Company”), a psychedelic-focused media, e-commerce and event company, is pleased to announce that effective at market open today, the Company will …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...