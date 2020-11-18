Psychedelic-focused Media, E-commerce and Event Company DELIC Holdings to Begin Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “DELC”

Jackee Stang, CEO of DELIC comments “Canada has consistently shown leadership in helping cannabis and now psychedelics emerge from false stigmas. Canada was the first G7 country to legalize cannabis, and as psychedelics further gain ground on what may appear as false stigmas, the health and wellness sector will only grow. As such, the DELIC community is deeply proud to be a part of the Canadian Securities Exchange. We started DELIC to mainstream the psychedelic conversation, advocate for cognitive freedom and ultimately see an end to the War on Drugs.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delic Holdings Inc. (“ DELIC ” or the “ Company ”), a psychedelic-focused media, e-commerce and event company, is pleased to announce that effective at market open today, the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol “DELC.”

Ms. Stang continued, “As the first ever psychedelic wellness corporation, it is our mission to open the doors of psychedelic healing to the masses. We decided to take DELIC public because we believe that psychedelic wellness should be open to everyone... All people from diverse backgrounds and varied life experiences. DELIC is the first ever psychedelic wellness company designed to disrupt the status quo by diversifying our operations, maintaining sensible messaging and intentionally avoiding dogmatic practices or binary rhetoric. We believe in being pragmatic and maintaining a clear-headed approach as the psychedelic sector continues to build.”

In conjunction with the previously-announced business combination with Molystar Resources Inc., DELIC raised ‎$3,475,500 ‎through a non-‎brokered private placement offering.

On November 17, 2020, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,450,000 options to directors, officers and certain advisors pursuant to the Company’s share compensation plan — each with an exercise price of $0.25, vesting as to 1/3 of such options on each of the 6, 12 and 18-month anniversaries, and expiring in three years.

About DELIC

DELIC was formed in 2019 to address the growing ‎interest in psychedelic science. DELIC was the ‎first psychedelic umbrella media ‎platform and is currently a trusted source for those interested in ‎psychedelic science. ‎DELIC’s offerings include “The Delic”, an e-commerce lifestyle brand, ‎‎”Reality Sandwich”, a free public education platform providing psychedelic guides, news and ‎culture and “Meet Delic”, a proposed biannual psychedelic wellness summit. ‎For more information, check out www.deliccorp.com.