 

Monaker Group Acquires 33% Equity Stake in Axion Ventures, Inc.; Completes First Major Step Toward Becoming Industry Leader in Consumer Engagement Through Travel, Gaming and Digital Advertising Innovation

WESTON, FL, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a leading provider of travel and vacation rental booking technology, has completed the proposed acquisition announced earlier this year of a 33% equity stake in Axion Ventures, Inc. (TSXV:AXV; OTCQB: AXNVF), a majority owner of Axion Games and True Axion Games. Additionally, as part of the transaction, Monaker has been assigned ownership of an aggregate of US$7.6 million in debt owed by Axion Ventures which has been called and is past due.

Axion Games, founded in 2006 and formerly known as Epic Games China, is an independent AAA game development studio and game publisher. Axion creates high production value game content developed by a creative team that has been responsible for many top-selling games, including several blockbuster titles from Epic Games.

The acquisition of Axion was made in conjunction with the previously announced planned acquisition of HotPlay Enterprise, a next generation in-game advertising company (IGA) that leverages proprietary Artificial Intelligence to reach, engage and convert gamers by seamlessly integrating native ads and non-intrusive digital coupons redeemable through both online and offline channels. While the acquisition of 33% of Axion has now closed, the acquisition of HotPlay is subject to shareholder approval.

“Through the acquisition of the 33% ownership in Axion and the planned acquisition of HotPlay, Monaker will be transformed from being a player only in the B2B travel technology space into a broad technology enterprise leveraging video gaming, in-game digital advertising and travel booking platforms to engage consumers for the benefit of major brands and travel providers. Completing the acquisition of this initial stake in Axion Ventures represents the first significant step toward us becoming an industry leader in these exciting and flourishing areas,” said CEO Bill Kerby.

Upon shareholder approval and the subsequent closing of the planned HotPlay acquisition, Monaker plans to rebrand the company as NextPlay Technologies, and it has requested that NASDAQ reserve the stock trading symbol, NXTP.

Monaker is looking to take advantage of the high-growth gaming market, which is expected to grow 9.3% in 2020 to $159.3 billion, and reach $200 billion by 2023, according to the May 2020 Newzoo industry report. The launch of next generation gaming consoles is expected to be a key contributor. Research and Markets estimates the growing global in-game advertising market to be valued at more than $128 billion.

