 

CorMedix Inc. Announces FDA Decision That Advisory Committee Meeting for New Drug Application for Defencath is Not Needed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 14:30  |  78   |   |   
  • PDUFA date remains February 28, 2021
  • Potentially the first antibacterial and antifungal catheter lock solution in the US to prevent catheter related infections in hemodialysis patients

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to cancel the Antimicrobial Drug Advisory Committee meeting tentatively scheduled for January 14, 2021 to discuss the New Drug Application (NDA) for Defencath. When the FDA accepted for filing the Company’s submitted NDA and granted priority review, it set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of February 28, 2021 for the completion of its review for approval of the NDA. The Agency noted that it was planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application for Defencath to be used as a catheter lock solution in hemodialysis patients for the prevention of catheter related blood stream infections (CRBSI) and that it had not identified any potential review issues at that time. CorMedix has been notified that based on the Agency’s ongoing dialogue with the Company, discussion at an advisory committee is not needed, and it will continue to work on the application with CorMedix during the remainder of the review cycle.

Khoso Baluch, CorMedix CEO commented, “We are very happy with the level of engagement between FDA and the CorMedix team during the NDA review process. We look forward to completion of the review of the NDA and are considering all strategic options to be able to successfully bring Defencath to the U.S. market as soon as possible.”

Phoebe Mounts, CorMedix Executive Vice President and General Counsel, further added, “It is gratifying that the tremendous effort of the CorMedix team has resulted in continuing progress with the FDA in the review of the NDA and that the decision was made that no discussion with an advisory committee is needed. We intend to continue our effort and dialogue with the Agency to ensure that the priority review process can be completed expeditiously to address the unmet medical need of hemodialysis patients for an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to prevent life-threatening CRBSI.”

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CorMedix Inc. Announces FDA Decision That Advisory Committee Meeting for New Drug Application for Defencath is Not Needed PDUFA date remains February 28, 2021Potentially the first antibacterial and antifungal catheter lock solution in the US to prevent catheter related infections in hemodialysis patients BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...