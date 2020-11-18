 

Guardian Capital Group Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 14:30  |  51   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) (TSX:GCG) (TSX:GCG.A) announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for its Normal Course Issuer Bid, pursuant to which it intends to purchase, during the period from November 23, 2020 to November 22, 2021, up to 144,746 or 5% of its outstanding Common Shares, entitled to one vote per share, and up to 1,715,270 or 10% of its public float of Class A Non-Voting Shares (“Class A Shares”) as at November 9, 2020. These shares will be purchased at market prices, on the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems, and cancelled. Guardian intends to purchase the shares because it believes that, from time to time, the shares may become undervalued at prevailing market prices, based on Guardian’s earnings and prospects and accordingly, Guardian is of the opinion that the purchase of shares is an appropriate use of corporate funds to increase shareholder value.

Pursuant to its current Normal Course Issuer Bid, under which Guardian sought and received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 156,401 Common Shares and 1,726,315 Class A Shares for the period from November 21, 2019 to November 20, 2020, Guardian has purchased, as of November 9, 2020, 116,700 Common Shares and 81,400 Class A Shares at an average purchase price of $27.25 per Common Share and $26.00 per Class A Share. All of these shares were purchased on alternative Canadian trading systems.  

As of November 9, 2020, there were 2,894,929 Common Shares and 24,863,322 Class A Shares issued and outstanding and the public float of the Class A Shares was 17,152,705 shares. The average daily trading volume for Guardian’s shares on the TSX during the period from May 1, 2020 to October 31, 2020, excluding purchases made by Guardian on the TSX under its Normal Course Issuer Bid during the same period, was as follows: 329 Common Shares; and 4,464 Class A Shares. Except as otherwise permitted by the TSX, daily purchases under the bid will be limited to 1,000 Common Shares and 1,116 Class A Shares, other than block purchase exceptions.

For further information, please contact:

C. Verner Christensen
(416) 947-4093 		or George Mavroudis
(416) 364-8341

Guardian Capital Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guardian Capital Group Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) (TSX:GCG) (TSX:GCG.A) announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for its Normal Course Issuer Bid, pursuant to which …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSX: GCG; GCG.A) Announces 2020 Third Quarter Operating Results