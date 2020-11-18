DGAP-News Global Fashion Group S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers, as amended
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 18.11.2020, 14:55 | 109 | 0 |
|
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase
/
ANNEX B
|1.
|
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting
rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|2.
|Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
|N/A
|3.
|Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
|213,836,716
|4.
|Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii
|213,836,716
|5.
|Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
|6.
|Origin of the changeiii
|Capital increase
|7.
|Date when the change occurred
|18/11/2020
|8.
|In the previous notification (optional)
|- the total number of shares was of
|197.336.716
|
the total number of voting rights was of
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Global Fashion Group - Die Zalando der Schwellenländer mit hohem Kurspotenzial
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0