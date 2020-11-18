 

Champion Athleticwear and Super Mario Bros. Level Up with Limited-Edition Anniversary Collection

Today, Champion Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, launched a limited-edition capsule collection in partnership with Nintendo to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. Available to shop globally, the new Champion x Super Mario Bros. collaboration features unique Super Mario Bros. graphics playfully displayed on classic Champion apparel.

The Champion x Super Mario Bros. collection uses some of the Japanese box art created for the original Super Mario Bros. and utilizes the vintage prints, reinventing them through a Champion lens. Using the authentic apparel brand’s products as the canvas, the collection puts a new twist on classic characters. From a monochrome Toad jumping atop Champion’s Cloud Dye Tee to Fire Mario bouncing fireballs across Champion’s Reverse WeaveTM Hoodie, each apparel item taps into nostalgic facets of the popular video game. Plus, there’s even a nod to Mario’s well-known outfit with a super-limited quantity of red Super Fleece 3.0 Overalls, emblazoned with Champion’s script logo.

Champion celebrates teams across all facets of sports, redefining what ‘team’ looks like in today’s culture. While staying connected to one’s squad proves more important, albeit challenging, than ever this year, Champion wanted to reinforce the value of team with this playful collection. To commemorate the whole squad of beloved characters in Super Mario Bros., Champion utilized unique graphics including Mario, Princess Peach, Toad and Bowser throughout the product assortment, all against a Champion backdrop.

“As a brand that celebrated its centennial anniversary last year, Champion was thrilled to commemorate another iconic brand’s milestone,” said David Robertson, Director Champion Global Brand Marketing. “From the beginning, Super Mario Bros. has represented teamwork by introducing many beloved characters who work together for the greater good. Champion is a brand that celebrates teams, in any shape or form, and we’re excited to welcome the whole Super Mario Bros. crew to ours.”

Featuring notable Champion apparel items, the collection includes a variety of Reverse WeaveTM hoodies, crews, joggers, anoraks and t-shirts, offering a unique play on beloved fan favorite characters and items. Spanning men, women and youth apparel, items range in price from $30 to $150. Starting November 18th, assorted pieces can be shopped in the U.S. on Champion.com and in various retail partners, including Finish Line, PacSun, Jimmy Jazz, Tilly’s, Zumiez and Shiekh Shoes, before it’s game over for this collection.

To learn more about the Champion x Super Mario Bros. collection, visit Champion.com and follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

About Champion

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

