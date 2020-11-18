Guidewire Positioned as a Leader by Independent Research Firm in P&C Claims Management Systems Evaluation

As the first Forrester Wave for P&C Claims Management Systems, the report evaluated 13 vendor solutions in the P&C claims management market that have qualified for inclusion.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that its flagship product, Guidewire ClaimCenter, has been recognized as a Leader in Forrester Research, Inc.’s “The Forrester Wave: P&C Claims Management Systems, Q4 2020.” ClaimCenter received the highest score in the current offering and strategy categories of the Forrester Wave. ClaimCenter also received the highest market presence score which reflects each vendor’s number of customers, number of customers using the most current version of the system, product revenue, and claims management revenue growth rate. The report can be viewed here .

“As legacy claim technology becomes outdated and less effective, smarter automated decisioning, intuitive adjuster workbenches, and a strong catalog of API partner-integrations will dictate which providers will lead the pack,” wrote Ellen Carney, principal analyst, Forrester in the report. “Vendors that can provide AI-enabled claim decisioning engines, robust workbench capabilities, and a marketplace to showcase API partners position themselves to successfully address a dynamic claim environment.”

“The Guidewire team is honored to have ClaimCenter named a Leader by Forrester,” said Brian Desmond, chief marketing officer, Guidewire Software. “ClaimCenter is the most complete P&C claims application in the market. More than 280 insurers around the world trust ClaimCenter to be there for their customers. Guidewire is committed to continually innovating and improving our platform so that our customers can keep enhancing customer service while also increasing operational efficiency.”

Guidewire ClaimCenter brings together modern core claims functionality with digital engagement, embedded analytics, and a dynamically evolving ecosystem of partners and insurtechs. ClaimCenter is currently powering the claims management operations of 280+ insurers in more than 30 countries, across all lines of personal, commercial, and workers’ compensation insurance. It is available as a stand-alone solution or as part of Guidewire InsuranceSuite.

