NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.40 Billion of Senior Secured First Lien Notes, $1.53 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes and $900 Million of Pre-Capitalized Trust Securities
NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has priced its concurrent offerings of (i) $500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2.000% senior secured first lien notes due 2025 at a price to the public of 99.943% of their face value (the “2025 Secured Notes”) and $900,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2.450% senior secured first lien notes due 2027 at a price to the public of 99.859% of their face value (the “2027 Secured Notes” and, together with the 2025 Secured Notes, the “Secured Notes”), and (ii) $500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2029 at a price to the public of 100.000% of their face value and $1,030,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior unsecured notes due 2031 at a price to the public of 100.000% of their face value (collectively, with the Secured Notes, the “Notes”). The 2027 Secured Notes are being issued under NRG’s Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework, which sets out certain sustainability targets, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The 2025 Secured Notes mature on December 2, 2025, the 2027 Secured Notes mature on December 2, 2027, the 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2029 mature on February 15, 2029, and the 3.625% senior unsecured notes due 2031 mature on February 15, 2031. The offerings of the Notes (the “Notes Offerings”) are expected to close on December 2, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Failure to meet the sustainability targets with respect to the 2027 Secured Notes will result in a 25 basis point increase to the interest rate payable on the 2027 Secured Notes from and including the interest period ending on June 2, 2026.
NRG intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offerings, together with cash on hand, to fund the purchase price of the previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Direct Energy, the North American energy supply, services and trading business of Centrica plc (“Centrica”), pursuant to the previously disclosed Purchase Agreement, dated July 24, 2020, among NRG, Centrica and certain of Centrica’s subsidiaries (the “Purchase Agreement”), and to pay fees and expenses relating to the Acquisition, if consummated.
In addition, Alexander Funding Trust, a newly-formed Delaware statutory trust (the “Trust”), has priced its private offering of pre-capitalized trust securities redeemable November 15, 2023 (the “P-Caps”) to certain qualified institutional buyers for an initial purchase price of $900,000,000. The Trust will initially invest the proceeds from the sale of the P-Caps in a portfolio of principal and/or interest strips of U.S. Treasury securities (the “Eligible Assets”) and will enter into a facility agreement with NRG under which NRG will pay a periodic premium to the Trust, and NRG will agree to issue 1.841% senior secured notes due 2023 (the “P-Caps Secured Notes” and, together with the P-Caps, the “P-Caps Securities”) to the Trust under certain circumstances. The Eligible Assets held by the Trust will be used to provide collateral to certain banks that have agreed to provide letters of credit for NRG’s account in an aggregate face amount of up to $900,000,000 to support NRG’s existing and future collateral obligations, including following consummation of the Acquisition. NRG will not receive any proceeds directly from the offering of the P-Caps. The offering of the P-Caps is expected to close on December 2, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.
