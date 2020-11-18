NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.40 Billion of Senior Secured First Lien Notes, $1.53 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes and $900 Million of Pre-Capitalized Trust Securities

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has priced its concurrent offerings of (i) $500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2.000% senior secured first lien notes due 2025 at a price to the public of 99.943% of their face value (the “2025 Secured Notes”) and $900,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2.450% senior secured first lien notes due 2027 at a price to the public of 99.859% of their face value (the “2027 Secured Notes” and, together with the 2025 Secured Notes, the “Secured Notes”), and (ii) $500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2029 at a price to the public of 100.000% of their face value and $1,030,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior unsecured notes due 2031 at a price to the public of 100.000% of their face value (collectively, with the Secured Notes, the “Notes”). The 2027 Secured Notes are being issued under NRG’s Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework, which sets out certain sustainability targets, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The 2025 Secured Notes mature on December 2, 2025, the 2027 Secured Notes mature on December 2, 2027, the 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2029 mature on February 15, 2029, and the 3.625% senior unsecured notes due 2031 mature on February 15, 2031. The offerings of the Notes (the “Notes Offerings”) are expected to close on December 2, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Failure to meet the sustainability targets with respect to the 2027 Secured Notes will result in a 25 basis point increase to the interest rate payable on the 2027 Secured Notes from and including the interest period ending on June 2, 2026.