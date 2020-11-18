 

Hess Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for Eleventh Consecutive Year

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has earned a place on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the eleventh consecutive year. The index, which recognizes public companies for outstanding performance across economic, environmental and social factors, is used as a reference by shareholders who consider sustainability when making investment decisions. Only the most sustainable companies in each industry are considered each year for index membership.

Hess is one of three oil and gas producers in the Energy industry group listed on the North America Index. The DJSI, introduced in 1999, is among the very first set of global indices to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies. The DJSI was founded on the belief that integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into traditional financial analysis can generate long-term value.

“Being recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the eleventh consecutive year is an honor and underscores our commitment to sustainability which we believe creates value for all our stakeholders,” said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environment, Health and Safety.

In addition, the Transition Pathway Initiative or TPI recently published its 2020 report on the progress of 163 energy companies in transitioning to a low carbon economy and supporting efforts to mitigate climate change in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. In TPI’s 2020 report, Hess is the only U.S. oil and gas company to achieve a Level 4-star rating, which is awarded to companies that demonstrably manage climate-related risks and opportunities from a governance, operational and strategic perspective and satisfy all TPI Management Quality criteria.

Hess’ Sustainability Report describes the company’s sustainability strategy and performance on environmental, social and governance programs and initiatives. The report is available at: www.hess.com/sustainability/sustainability-reports.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information about the company is available at www.hess.com.

