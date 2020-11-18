 

Pinduoduo Announces Pricing of its Offering of US$1,750,000,000 Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 and its Upsized Offering of 28,700,000 American Depositary Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 14:55  |  74   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), an innovative and fast-growing technology platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced the pricing of its public offering (the “Notes Offering”) of US$1,750 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “Notes”), and the pricing of its upsized public offering (the “ADS Offering,” and together with the Notes Offering, the “Offerings”) of an aggregate of 28,700,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price to public of US$125.00  per ADS. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.000005 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters in the Notes Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional US$250 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes, and it has granted the underwriters in the ADS Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,305,000 ADSs, in each case, solely to cover over-allotments. 

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company and will not bear regular interest. The Company will pay special interest, if any, at its sole election as the sole remedy relating to certain failure by the Company to comply with its reporting obligations. The Notes will mature on December 1, 2025, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. The Company may not redeem the Notes prior to December 6, 2023 unless certain tax-related events occur. On or after December 6, 2023, the Company may redeem for cash all or part of the Notes, at its option, if the last reported sale price of the Company’s ADSs has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect on (i) each of at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately prior to the date the Company provides notice of redemption, and (ii) the trading day immediately preceding the date the Company sends such notice. Holders of the Notes may require the Company to repurchase all or part of their Notes in cash on December 1, 2023 or in the event of certain fundamental changes. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding June 1, 2025, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. Thereafter, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The initial conversion rate of the Notes is 5.2459 of the Company’s ADSs per US$1,000 principal amount of the Notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$190.63 per ADS and represents a conversion premium of approximately 52.5% above the price per ADS in the ADS Offering). The conversion rate for the Notes is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events, but will not be adjusted for any accrued and unpaid interest. Upon conversion, the Company will pay or deliver to such converting holders, as the case may be, cash, the Company’s ADSs (plus cash in lieu of a fractional ADS), or a combination of cash and ADSs, at its election.

Seite 1 von 4
Pinduoduo (A) (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pinduoduo Announces Pricing of its Offering of US$1,750,000,000 Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 and its Upsized Offering of 28,700,000 American Depositary Shares SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), an innovative and fast-growing technology platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced the pricing of its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:41 Uhr
Pinduoduo announces pricing of convertible notes and equity offerings, set to raise US$6.1 billion including over-allotment
17.11.20
Pinduoduo Raises Funds to Invest in Key Opportunities in Agriculture, Manufacturing
16.11.20
Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
14.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 46/20
12.11.20
Dow Jones, Pinduoduo, Xpeng, Nio, Li Auto, Moderna, Carnival, Disney, Nike - Opening Bell
12.11.20
Pinduoduo Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
12.11.20
LYNX: Pinduoduo: Sensationeller Chart – diese Aktie hebt gerade mächtig ab!
11.11.20
Pinduoduo publishes ESG report to outline progress in managing environmental, social and governance matters
07.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 45/20
04.11.20
US-Wahl, Nasdaq, Alibaba, Pinduoduo, Uber, Lyft, AMD, First Solar, Canopy Growth - US-Markt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.08.20
1
Pinduoduo
21.08.20
27
Pinduoduo gibt Preisgestaltung für Börsengang bekannt