Pinduoduo Announces Pricing of its Offering of US$1,750,000,000 Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 and its Upsized Offering of 28,700,000 American Depositary Shares

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), an innovative and fast-growing technology platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced the pricing of its public offering (the “Notes Offering”) of US$1,750 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “Notes”), and the pricing of its upsized public offering (the “ADS Offering,” and together with the Notes Offering, the “Offerings”) of an aggregate of 28,700,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price to public of US$125.00 per ADS. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.000005 per share. The Company has granted the underwriters in the Notes Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional US$250 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes, and it has granted the underwriters in the ADS Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,305,000 ADSs, in each case, solely to cover over-allotments.

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company and will not bear regular interest. The Company will pay special interest, if any, at its sole election as the sole remedy relating to certain failure by the Company to comply with its reporting obligations. The Notes will mature on December 1, 2025, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. The Company may not redeem the Notes prior to December 6, 2023 unless certain tax-related events occur. On or after December 6, 2023, the Company may redeem for cash all or part of the Notes, at its option, if the last reported sale price of the Company’s ADSs has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect on (i) each of at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately prior to the date the Company provides notice of redemption, and (ii) the trading day immediately preceding the date the Company sends such notice. Holders of the Notes may require the Company to repurchase all or part of their Notes in cash on December 1, 2023 or in the event of certain fundamental changes. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding June 1, 2025, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. Thereafter, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The initial conversion rate of the Notes is 5.2459 of the Company’s ADSs per US$1,000 principal amount of the Notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$190.63 per ADS and represents a conversion premium of approximately 52.5% above the price per ADS in the ADS Offering). The conversion rate for the Notes is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events, but will not be adjusted for any accrued and unpaid interest. Upon conversion, the Company will pay or deliver to such converting holders, as the case may be, cash, the Company’s ADSs (plus cash in lieu of a fractional ADS), or a combination of cash and ADSs, at its election.