 

Leaf Group Appoints Jody Rones as Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 15:00  |  58   |   |   

Rones Brings Over 15 Years of Multi-Brand Sales Expertise and a Deep Knowledge of the Digital Lifestyle Space to His Role at Leaf Group

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven digital brands in growing lifestyle categories, today announced the appointment of Jody Rones to the role of Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships. Rones leads Leaf Group’s global sales team and will focus on developing innovative, multi-brand campaigns that drive results for advertising partners; he will report to Leaf Group’s COO, Brian Pike.

“Jody’s impressive career and proven track record of developing high-profile, multi-brand advertising campaigns makes him very well-suited for the role of Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships, for Leaf Group,” said Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group. “The nature of our business and the leadership position of our portfolio of brands in high-passion lifestyle categories provides a great platform for a creative sales leader and we are confident that Jody will develop thoughtful, innovative advertising campaigns that drive our digital businesses forward.”

Jody Rones comes to Leaf Group from Thrillist, part of Group Nine Media, where he spent more than 10 years building the brand from the ground up, eventually serving as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Rones led all global revenue-related activities for the digital media brand, including cross-channel media, content development and experiential activations. He also led the team responsible for building advertising solutions across Group Nine and Discovery, Inc. and bringing them to market. Before joining Thrillist, Rones held sales roles at Weather.com, Zenith and Initiative Media. He has a proven track record of working collaboratively with editorial and marketing leaders to develop innovative results-driven advertising campaigns.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Leaf Group and working with such a talented team. Leaf Group combines mass reach, tons of 1st party data and some of the world’s top digital brands in today’s key categories of Fitness & Wellness and Home, Art & Design,” said Jody Rones. “I love creating unique and effective marketing partnerships and Leaf Group’s diverse set of offerings create the perfect platform to build imaginative, multi-brand campaigns that engage audiences and highlight the depth and expertise of the Company’s collection of brands.”

About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Media Contacts
Sharna Daduk
Vice President, Communications
sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com


Leaf Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leaf Group Appoints Jody Rones as Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships Rones Brings Over 15 Years of Multi-Brand Sales Expertise and a Deep Knowledge of the Digital Lifestyle Space to His Role at Leaf GroupSANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Leaf Group Names T. Tara Turk-Haynes Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
09.11.20
Leaf Group Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors
20.10.20
Leaf Group to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020
20.10.20
The Other Art Fair Announces Brandon Boyd as New Guest Artist