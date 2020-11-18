 

Innovative Software Solutions Arise for a Returning Workforce

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent reports, cases are once again surging across the United States with at least 37 states seeing a rise in hospitalizations. More than 11.4 million Americans have now been infected with the virus and the number of deaths has surpassed 248,000. In fact, the average number of new daily cases in the United States is at a record, which in turn puts pressure on local hospital systems, forcing new curfews and other restrictions in various parts across the country. To help relieve some of the pressure on the healthcare system, technology comes into play. Among the numerous technologies that help, in some ways, transform the medical sector in this difficult time are the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning and advanced 3D printing. For instance, IoT is increasingly being used in healthcare to promote active patient engagement and patient-centric service delivery through advanced devices that are constantly connected with each other. Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTC: TPTW), Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP), Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU)

Technology is now playing a larger role in our lives, outside the healthcare industry as well. As so many people are working from home and stay away from others, the pandemic has deepened reliance on services from the technology companies across a wide range of industries. "The pandemic has emphasised the benefits of IT-solutions, both for internal business processes and for engaging with clients. Companies are now more aware that pandemics can happen again. They are aware of the effect this would have on their business," according to a report by CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The trend of heavier reliance on tech services is expected to accelerate, and the meantime, various companies are racing to develop a vaccine for the virus and provide mass scale antibody tests.

Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ) just announced breaking news that, "the DeskFlex room booking software continues to attract more global clients from real estate and telco companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, helping increase overall revenue to over $410,000 unaudited for the third quarter.

According to a recent report on the real estate software market, global real estate software market demand will grow from USD $9M in 2019 to USD $18M by the end of 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.57%. The report highlights the cumulative impact of COVID-19 on consumer behavior changes, purchasing patterns, demands, rerouting of the supply chain dynamics of the current market and government mandates. The real estate software market is expected to provide reliable and relevant automation across banking management, facility management, integrated workplace management and asset management to companies worldwide. Because of the continued COVID-19 threat, workers are demanding safer offices and alternates with flexible work hours. As of the present, there is no available vaccine for the virus, thus creating anxiety and fear among the workforce. As a result, DeskFlex is experiencing increased demand for its software all over the world.

