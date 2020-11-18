 

RF Venue Receives Important European Diversity Fin Antenna Patent

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 15:08  |  34   |   |   

VIRTUALLY ELIMINATING DROPOUTS THAT ARE COMMON IN OTHER SYSTEMS 

ASHLAND, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RF Venue, Inc., a global leader in antenna and RF wireless communication products, today announced that it has received notice from the European Patent Office that it will grant a new patent for the company's innovative Diversity Fin Antenna platforms stemming from an earlier filing. The patent can be accessed at: https://data.epo.org/publication-server/rest/v1.0/publication-dates/20 ...

The "Decision to grant a European patent pursuant to Article 97(1) EP" was granted on November 5, 2020, and allows RF Venue to further protect its products relating to the platform in the countries of Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom in the future.

RF Venue, Inc. Chairman Robert J. Crowley, who invented the underlying technology, said, "the recent allowance is further proof that the company's research and development direction, which began in 2006, has been well-validated and is destined to result in further patentable and highly proprietary antenna products."

Mr. Crowley continued, "taking a probabilistic approach to the operation of a diversity antenna system used in wireless microphone systems is disruptive, and superior. The performance speaks for itself, virtually eliminating dropouts that are common in other systems." 

Mr. Crowley, who has well over 100 US and OUS patents to his credit in fields as diverse as lifesaving medical devices, nanotechnology, optical antennas, music recording microphones, human-machine interfaces and next-generation antenna systems, is optimistic these new patents will allow rapid commercialization and manufacturing scale up in the short-term.

RF Venue, Inc., www.rfvenue.com, is an innovative and fast-growing developer and manufacturer of patented antenna and RF communications products headquartered near Boston Massachusetts, USA, and is known for its highly successful CP Beam, RF Spotlight and Diversity Fin Antenna among other RF products used in houses of worship, schools, business venues, and performance spaces worldwide.

Contact:
Gian Caterine
Chief Financial Officer
Email: gian@rfvenue.com 
Phone: 800.795.0817

 

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RF Venue Receives Important European Diversity Fin Antenna Patent VIRTUALLY ELIMINATING DROPOUTS THAT ARE COMMON IN OTHER SYSTEMS  ASHLAND, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - RF Venue, Inc., a global leader in antenna and RF wireless communication products, today announced that it has received notice from the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Embracer Group acquires Snapshot Games
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
Nel ASA: Received purchase order for a 1.5 MW PEM electrolyser in the US
Embracer Group acquires A Thinking Ape Entertainment
Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative launches new AD Workbench to foster greater global research ...
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
SHUAA and Arton announce partnership to encourage foreign direct investment in high growth markets
STMicroelectronics & DSP Concepts Partner to Simplify Creation of Alexa Built-In Smart Home Devices ...
30+ companies from the Taiwan ICT industry now live on virtual platform, reveal how they are ...
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Allbirds asks customers to Pay it to the Planet, raising prices on Black Friday to combat Climate ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods