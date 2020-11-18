 

DGAP-News Trintech Continues to be the Partner of Choice for Enterprise Financial Close Software

DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Trintech Continues to be the Partner of Choice for Enterprise Financial Close Software

18.11.2020 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Trintech Continues to be the Partner of Choice for Enterprise Financial Close Software

Majority of the Fortune 100 Supported by Trintech's Solutions

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report (R2R) software solutions for the office of finance, continues to be selected by enterprise organizations, including the majority of the Fortune 100, for its financial close software and expertise. Trintech's Cadency solution is the only System of Accounting Intelligence (SOAI) that combines end-to-end financial close activities into one streamlined process, including operational matching, intercompany transaction management, balance sheet reconciliations, journal entry management, close task management, and compliance.

"As the world continues to grapple with the effects of the pandemic, businesses are in need of real-time financial information and insight, which is critical to enabling businesses to make important financial decisions," said Michael Ross, Chief Product Officer at Trintech. "As a leading provider of financial software solutions, Trintech partners with businesses -- offering the technology but also the functional expertise -- to help them navigate the new 'normal' of working remotely and accelerate the digitalization of their Finance functions."

Trintech announced the release of Cadency 9.0 earlier this year, which offers new, innovative support for transaction and account reconciliation, journal entry, systems integrations, artificial intelligence, and overall usability for large enterprises.

During Trintech Connect 2020's Enterprise User Conference on November 18th, Trintech is offering instructor-led product training sessions that will deep dive into its solutions, including Cadency. Attendees will have the ability to join interactive peer discussion groups and hear insights and updates from Trintech's CEO, Teresa Mackintosh, and other members of the executive team. Key topics include:

