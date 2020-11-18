Next Generation American Healthcare Professionals Are Among Highest in Workplace Stress in New Global Report

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the publication of the U.S. edition of its Future Health Index (FHI) 2020 report, the first global survey of its kind. Now in its fifth year, the Future Health Index 2020 report – ‘The age of opportunity: Empowering the next generation to transform healthcare’ – reveals critical insights from healthcare professionals under the age of 40, a group that will comprise most of the healthcare workforce over the next 20 years. The findings paint a realistic picture of the state of healthcare systems on the eve of the COVID-19 crisis, covering nearly 3,000 respondents across 15 countries. Next generation American healthcare professionals were among those experiencing the highest levels of work-related stress (79%).

Stressed Out

Over three-quarters (82%) of younger American healthcare professionals say that managing the stress and pressures of being a healthcare professional is important to their work. However, only 40% feel their education prepared them to manage stress, and 71% lack continuous education on stress management from their hospital or practice.

Another issue facing younger American healthcare professionals that may be contributing to their stress is the ability to impact the decision-making processes within their organizations. Only 42% of younger American healthcare professionals feel like they are able to drive change in how their hospital or practice is managed. They also indicated that decisions being made by non-medical leaders have a negative impact on their job satisfaction (89%).

Despite data and technology being integral to their daily lives, personally and professionally, nearly half (45%) of younger American healthcare professionals say they are overwhelmed by the amount of digital patient data they receive. At the same time, over half see the benefits of digital technologies, such as the electronic medical record (EMR), and think they will enhance patient outcomes and experiences (58% and 55% respectively). About half (55%) of this same group of professionals are most concerned for their own career about an increased administrative burden as a result of the implementation of digital health technologies.