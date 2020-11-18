 

Stericycle Communication Solutions Announces Major Enhancements to Its Intelligent Scheduling Solution

Stericycle Communication Solutions, an industry leader in patient engagement technology and solutions and a service of Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), today announced significant enhancements to its Intelligent Scheduling solution. These new features, including telehealth scheduling, self-guided triage and virtual check-in, combine the best of human communication and online self-service to help healthcare providers attract new patients, retain existing patients, fill schedules, reduce no-show rates and improve access to care with convenient scheduling based on patient preference.

Stericycle Intelligent Scheduling helps healthcare consumers conveniently book appointments across all care venues, including emergency, urgent care, physicians, specialists and telehealth using both live agents and an online self-service experience. The scheduling solution also enables patients to schedule and reschedule appointments, manage registrations for classes and events, book preventative care screenings and referrals, handle post-discharge care and scheduling, and schedule appointments for drive thru and pop-up COVID-19 testing centers.

“During COVID-19, health systems and providers find themselves under extraordinary economic strain and service demand, a situation that begs for new tools to better manage dynamic workflows and market needs,” said Matt Dickson, vice president of product and strategy and general manager of Stericycle Communication Solutions. “Stericycle Intelligent Scheduling acts as a seamless extension of our clients’ brands to unify patient access across all venues of care, including same-day appointments, coordination of multiple visits in a single day and the ability to self-navigate care options.”

Powered by Stericycle’s InQuickerTM scheduling technology, new features available immediately include:

Telehealth Scheduling

Health systems can support virtual visit strategies with online and live voice scheduling. Meeting details and a practice link can be sent directly in the appointment confirmation to streamline communications and improve the patient experience.

Self-Guided Educational Triage

Health systems can educate and guide patients to the appropriate venue of care based on the urgency of their self-reported symptoms, improving patient access, reducing health systems’ cost to serve and lowering emergency department overutilization.

Virtual Waiting Room Check-In

Patients can easily check in online for emergency room and urgent care visits and then wait safely at home or nearby to receive arrival instructions and wait time updates.

