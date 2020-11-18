SDBAs are brokerage accounts within retirement plans, including 401(k)s and other types of retirement plans, that participants can use to invest retirement savings in individual stocks and bonds, as well as exchange-traded funds, mutual funds and other securities that are not part of their retirement plan's core investment offerings.

According to Charles Schwab’s SDBA Indicators Report , an industry-leading benchmark on retirement plan participant investment activity within self-directed brokerage accounts (SDBAs), the average account balance across all participant accounts finished Q3 2020 at $302,256, a 9% increase year-over-year and a 6% increase from Q2 2020.

The third quarter SDBA Indicators Report also showed that advised accounts hold higher average account balances compared to non-advised accounts - $473,875 vs $261,240. Participants with advised accounts also have a more diversified asset allocation mix, including a lower concentration of assets in individual securities. For example, the top individual equity holding across all participants is Apple, comprising 13% of equity assets on average. However, advised participants only had approximately 8% of their equity assets in Apple, while non-advised participants had 14%.

Overall, asset allocation remained similar to Q2 with the exception of an increase in equities from 30.15% in Q2 to 32.54% in Q3. The majority of participant assets were held in equities, followed by mutual funds (32%), ETFs (18%), cash (16%), and fixed income (2%).

Allocation Trends

The data also reveals specific asset class and sector holdings within each investment category:

Mutual funds : Large-cap funds had the largest allocation at approximately 32% of all mutual fund allocations, followed by taxable bond (21%) and international (14%) funds.

: Large-cap funds had the largest allocation at approximately 32% of all mutual fund allocations, followed by taxable bond (21%) and international (14%) funds. Equities : Information technology remained the largest equity sector holding at 31%, up from 30% in Q2 2020. Apple continues to be the top overall equity holding, comprising 13% of the equity allocation of portfolios. The other equity holdings in the top five include Amazon (6.8%), Tesla (6.1%), Microsoft (3.1%), and Nvidia (1.8%).

: Information technology remained the largest equity sector holding at 31%, up from 30% in Q2 2020. Apple continues to be the top overall equity holding, comprising 13% of the equity allocation of portfolios. The other equity holdings in the top five include Amazon (6.8%), Tesla (6.1%), Microsoft (3.1%), and Nvidia (1.8%). ETFs : Among ETFs, investors allocated the most dollars to U.S. equity (48%), followed by U.S. fixed income (17%), international equity (12%) and sector ETFs (12%).

Other Report Highlights