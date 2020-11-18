Mastercard Study Reveals a More Conscious Shopper this Holiday Season

77% of Americans will choose to shop local this year, while 75% plan to be more conscious about where they shop, favoring businesses that share their personal values, according to a new Mastercard survey. These findings are supplemented by a Mastercard SpendingPulse analysis of retail sales in the 20 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, where total retail sales grew 4.1% in October and cities including Atlanta, Houston, and Orlando emerged as leading the retail recovery.

