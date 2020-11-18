RGP CEO Kate Duchene Named to SIA’S Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List For 2020

SIA, a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions since 1989, established the Global Power 150 list to spotlight women in leadership positions and to recognize the significant contributions and influence of women industry-wide. The Women in Staffing list is comprised of the Americas 100 and the International 50 and includes a wide range of leaders from CEOs and entrepreneurs to division heads, technologists and attorneys. These women leaders are being acknowledged for their vital roles in shaping the $152 billion global staffing industry.

Resources Global Professionals (NASDAQ: RGP), a publicly held global consulting firm that has served 88 of the Fortune 100, today announced that its CEO, Kate Duchene, was named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list for 2020. In its 2020 report, SIA also ranked RGP #41 among the largest staffing firms in the United States that generated more than $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue during 2019.

“It is an honor to be recognized alongside so many outstanding professionals in the global staffing industry,” Duchene said. “As one of the few female CEOs running a public human capital firm, I strive to inspire all qualified women to assume leadership roles for more gender parity in top positions across all industries. This is especially true in the staffing industry which is undergoing a significant evolution as companies adjust to the ‘now of work.’ As workplaces and workforces transform, opportunities will open up and I strongly encourage women to seize this moment and to apply their talents to the fullest.”

ABOUT RGP

RGP is a global consulting firm that enables rapid business outcomes by bringing together the right people to create transformative change. As a human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in solving today’s most pressing business problems across the enterprise in the areas of transactions, regulations, and transformations. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients, consultants and partners’ success.

RGP was founded in 1996 to help finance executives with operational needs and special projects created by workforce gaps. Our first-to-market, agile human capital model disrupted the professional services industry at a time when traditional talent models prevailed. Today’s new ecosystem for work embraces our founding principle – quickly align the right resource for the work at hand with a premium placed on value, efficiency and ease of use.

Our pioneering approach to workforce strategy uniquely positions us to support our clients on their transformation journeys. We are their partner in delivering on the future of work. With approximately 3,300 professionals, we annually engage with over 2,400 clients around the world from more than 60 practice offices and multiple virtual offices. Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served 88 of the Fortune 100.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-M)

ABOUT STAFFING INDUSTRY ANALYSTS (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.

SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England. For more information: www.staffingindustry.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005273/en/