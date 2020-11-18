 

RGP CEO Kate Duchene Named to SIA’S Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List For 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Resources Global Professionals (NASDAQ: RGP), a publicly held global consulting firm that has served 88 of the Fortune 100, today announced that its CEO, Kate Duchene, was named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list for 2020. In its 2020 report, SIA also ranked RGP #41 among the largest staffing firms in the United States that generated more than $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue during 2019.

SIA, a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions since 1989, established the Global Power 150 list to spotlight women in leadership positions and to recognize the significant contributions and influence of women industry-wide. The Women in Staffing list is comprised of the Americas 100 and the International 50 and includes a wide range of leaders from CEOs and entrepreneurs to division heads, technologists and attorneys. These women leaders are being acknowledged for their vital roles in shaping the $152 billion global staffing industry.

“It is an honor to be recognized alongside so many outstanding professionals in the global staffing industry,” Duchene said. “As one of the few female CEOs running a public human capital firm, I strive to inspire all qualified women to assume leadership roles for more gender parity in top positions across all industries. This is especially true in the staffing industry which is undergoing a significant evolution as companies adjust to the ‘now of work.’ As workplaces and workforces transform, opportunities will open up and I strongly encourage women to seize this moment and to apply their talents to the fullest.”

ABOUT RGP

RGP is a global consulting firm that enables rapid business outcomes by bringing together the right people to create transformative change. As a human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in solving today’s most pressing business problems across the enterprise in the areas of transactions, regulations, and transformations. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients, consultants and partners’ success.

RGP was founded in 1996 to help finance executives with operational needs and special projects created by workforce gaps. Our first-to-market, agile human capital model disrupted the professional services industry at a time when traditional talent models prevailed. Today’s new ecosystem for work embraces our founding principle – quickly align the right resource for the work at hand with a premium placed on value, efficiency and ease of use.

Our pioneering approach to workforce strategy uniquely positions us to support our clients on their transformation journeys. We are their partner in delivering on the future of work. With approximately 3,300 professionals, we annually engage with over 2,400 clients around the world from more than 60 practice offices and multiple virtual offices. Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served 88 of the Fortune 100.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-M)

ABOUT STAFFING INDUSTRY ANALYSTS (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.

SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England. For more information: www.staffingindustry.com

Resources Connection Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RGP CEO Kate Duchene Named to SIA’S Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List For 2020 Resources Global Professionals (NASDAQ: RGP), a publicly held global consulting firm that has served 88 of the Fortune 100, today announced that its CEO, Kate Duchene, was named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Global Power 150 – Women in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Pfizer, Inc.’s (PFE) Directors and Officers for ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Resources Connection, Inc. to Participate in the JP Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference
26.10.20
Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date