Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Leadership Changes

Kevin Quast has been appointed as the Chief Administrative Officer of Knight-Swift. He previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of Swift since the merger, a position similar to the one he held at Knight prior to the merger.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift” or the “Company”), North America’s largest truckload transportation company, announced that effective November 13, 2020, Adam Miller has been appointed President of Swift Transportation Co., LLC (“Swift”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Miller will continue to serve as the Chief Financial Officer of Swift’s parent company, Knight-Swift. He will succeed Kevin Knight, who has served as the Acting President of Swift since the merger with Knight Transportation, Inc. (“Knight”) in September 2017. Mr. Knight will continue as Knight-Swift’s Executive Chairman of the Board with the primary focus of strategic growth.

David Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Adam Miller and Kevin Quast are talented and proven leaders that have earned the respect of our organization over their 18- and 24-year careers, respectively, at Knight and recent involvement with Swift. They have been influential, along with several other key leaders, in the unprecedented merger success at Swift with dramatic profitability improvements for America’s largest full truckload carrier.”

About Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Knight-Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

