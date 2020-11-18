 

Asana for the Enterprise - Connecting Distributed Teams at Scale

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced the addition of new and expanded integrations with Atlassian Jira (Server Edition), Microsoft Teams, Slack and Zoom to its industry-leading app ecosystem featuring nearly 200 integrations. Further enhancing its offerings for enterprise customers, Asana also introduced increased admin capabilities and more ways for teams to work securely with automation, enabling IT teams to effectively deploy and manage their software at scale.

With the new Zoom for Asana integration, customers can attach Zoom call transcripts to Asana tasks for quick reference or to give teammates further context, significantly reducing the number of times teams will have to switch between both platforms. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As 2020 comes to a close, organizations are still struggling to connect and collaborate efficiently, despite having more ways to work asynchronously than ever before. According to an Asana survey conducted in October 2020, enterprise workers switch between an average of 10 apps 25 times per day, resulting in unconnected communication, reduced efficiency and duplication of work.

“Employee experience is the new enabler of customer experience, and the key for enterprises to become more agile in the era of COVID-19 and beyond,” said Alex Hood, Head of Product, Asana. “By empowering their teams with the new tech stack for the enterprise, organizations can move faster and coordinate work effortlessly, no matter where their employees are located.”

Hood continues, “To meet this moment, we’re introducing more ways to connect Asana to the essential apps of the enterprise, including new and enhanced integrations with Zoom, Slack, Microsoft Teams and Atlassian Jira Server Edition, and deepening our own workflow automation and centralized admin control capabilities. As we continue delivering on our vision to be the navigation system for all organizations, we’re proud that Asana is trusted by two-thirds of the Fortune 500, from Cisco to Discovery to McKesson, as their collaborative work management tool of choice.”

