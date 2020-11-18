CURE Pharmaceutical Issues Letter to Shareholders

The Company’s efforts to further position itself as an integrated healthcare company with its recent acquisition of The Sera Labs, a high-margin, multi-channel marketing and branding company with accelerating sales of its more than 20 products in the health & wellness, beauty, and pets categories and strong traction in both e-commerce and wholesale-to-retail distribution with total retail doors exceeding 8,850 in the U.S. to date CURE acquired 100 percent of privately held The Sera Labs for $20 million, which consists primarily of stock with key earn out considerations totaling up to an additional $20 million within two years of completing the acquisition. The Sera Labs Founder and CEO Nancy Duitch, who is well-known for her track record for launching some of the largest-selling products on the market, will help the Company generate revenue on its existing technologies in a wellness vertical, without the need for partners and further strengthen the already sales-generating SeraLabs brand.

The Sera Labs newest consumer product that uses CURE’s patented and advanced oral thin film strip technology under the trademark name Nutri-Strips with RAD3 (Rapid Activation Delivery) to deliver novel vitamins and supplements to consumers across the nation. Formulations include a sleep aid called Sleep A.S.A.P., EnergY designed to enhance performance and mental focus, an electrolyte and muscle recovery product called RecoverB, and immunD for immune support.

CURE earning NSF International, cGMP certification for its 25,000 square foot manufacturing facility This certification enables manufacturers to become independently certified by NSF as complying with cGMP requirements as listed in Section 8 of NSF/ANSI Standard 173. This certification positions CURE’s manufacturing capabilities at the forefront of quality standards set by the various regulatory agencies.

The Company’s recent pharmacokinetic (PK) study on its 25mg cannabidiol (CBD) oral thin film (OTF) showing improved bioavailability of cannabidiol in healthy subjects In 14 healthy adults, those who used the OTF experienced a significantly higher serum concentration (Cmax) and significantly faster absorption (Tmax) than those who consumed a commercially available CBD soft gel. The study also suggests that the CUREform delivery platform, which entails solubilization and encapsulation of the molecule, might deliver better results than solubilization alone, as used in the soft gel product, and may play a synergistic or additive role in bioavailability.

The Company’s future plans and focus on research and development into CURE’s pharmaceutical programs and The Sera Labs commitment to innovating its offerings with a “tele-wellness” program and exciting new products.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer Rob Davidson commented, “2020 has not been without its challenges for any industry; however, CURE is still well-positioned to become a fully-integrated health and wellness company, as propelled by the acquisition of SeraLabs. We continue to forge ahead in our pharmaceutical research using our proven drug delivery platforms and adapt to service the burgeoning nutraceutical market. We’ve focused on improving our manufacturing capabilities and proved yet again the superiority of our drug delivery technology. All in all, I am more confident than ever in CURE’s ability to capitalize on our vision of delivering the promise of healthier lives.”