Performance Food Group Company to Participate in the 2020 Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) today announced that George Holm, PFG Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Hope, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2020 Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference.

PFG will webcast its presentation live on Wednesday, December 2, at 8:50 a.m. ET. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on investors.pfgc.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be made available later that same day.