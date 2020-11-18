Myomo to Present at Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that management will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website or here.