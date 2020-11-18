 

Cerner Announces Appointment of Major General Elder Granger, M.D., United States Army (Retired) to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

CERNER EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) announced today that Major General Elder Granger, M.D., U.S. Army (retired) has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors, effective Nov. 16, 2020. Dr. Granger, 67, is president and chief executive officer of The 5Ps, LLC, a health care, education and leadership consulting organization.

“It’s an honor to welcome Dr. Granger to our Board,” said Brent Shafer, Cerner’s chairman and chief executive officer. “He is a proven clinical, military and business leader who has successfully navigated complex policy, regulatory and competitive environments. He will bring invaluable insights to Cerner particularly in the commercial and federal health sectors. We are delighted to have him.”

By adding Dr. Granger, Cerner’s Board expands to 11 members, with 10 of them, including Dr. Granger, being external and independent. Dr. Granger fills a newly created Class II Director seat and will stand for re-election at Cerner’s 2021 annual shareholder meeting.

Dr. Granger served in the U.S. Army for over 35 years before his retirement on July 1, 2009. During his military career he held significant roles including the deputy director and program executive officer of the TRICARE Management Activity, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs) in Washington, D.C. Prior to joining TRICARE Management Activity, Dr. Granger led the largest U.S. and multi-national battlefield health system in recent history while serving as Commander, Task Force 44th Medical Command and Command Surgeon for the Multinational Corps Iraq. He has led at every level of the Army Medical Department.

In addition to his accomplished military career, Dr. Granger is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the Board of Hematology and Oncology, a certified physician executive by the Certifying Commission in Medical Management, certified by the American College of Healthcare Executives and certified in Medical Quality by the American Board of Medical Quality. He has earned the CERT Certificate in Cybersecurity Oversight from Carnegie Mellon University, certified in Healthcare Compliance by Health Care Compliance Association and is a certified Compliance Officer by American Academy of Professional Coders. Dr. Granger also serves on the boards of directors of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) and DLH Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: DLHC).

“The opportunity to bring on a person of this caliber not only is another step in improved corporate governance, it also adds another dimension of experience that complements our current Board members’ skills,” said Shafer.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.comThe Cerner Blog or connect on FacebookInstagramLinkedInTwitter or The Cerner Podcast. Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

Media Contacts:
Cerner
Misti Preston, Director, External Communications & Public Relations, Misti.Preston@cerner.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cb8b8e3-419a-4468 ...


Cerner Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cerner Announces Appointment of Major General Elder Granger, M.D., United States Army (Retired) to Its Board of Directors CERNER EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORSKANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) announced today that Major General Elder Granger, M.D., U.S. Army (retired) has been appointed to the company’s Board of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Cerner Simplifies Patient Communication
09.11.20
Forbes Recognizes Cerner Among World’s Best Employers
28.10.20
Cerner Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results In Line With Company Expectations
26.10.20
Cerner and VA Achieve Historic Milestone for Veteran Health Care
24.10.20
1 Top-Qualitätswert, der einen Crash gut überstehen sollte