 

Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

18.11.2020, 15:00  |   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03825 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable December 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2020.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on November 30, 2020 will receive a dividend of $0.03825 per share based on the VWAP of $4.59 payable on December 10, 2020. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $11.43 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.10 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $19.53.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other
Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc.
Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp.
CIBC IGM Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corp.
National Bank of Canada     Power Financial Corp.
Royal Bank of Canada     TMX Group Inc.
Toronto-Dominion Bank      


Distribution Details  
Class A Share (PDV) $0.03825
Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.04167
Ex-Dividend Date:  November 27, 2020
Record Date: November 30, 2020
Payable Date: December 10, 2020


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.primedividend.com
info@quadravest.com





