 

Subaru, Lexus Win Overall Brand Honors in 21st Annual ALG Residual Value Awards

ALG recognizes new vehicles that best hold their value

  • Subaru achieves the top spot in the Mainstream Brand category and Lexus wins the top spot in the Luxury Brand category. 
  • Subaru earns the most segment awards with four category wins. 
  • For the first time this year, ALG introduces the Micro Utility category and Premium Electric category. Mazda took top honors in the Micro Utility category with the Mazda CX-3 and Tesla Model Y took top honors in the Premium Electric category.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALG, Inc., the industry benchmark for forecasting future vehicle values, and the analytics subsidiary of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), today announced the winners of the 2021 Residual Value Awards (RVA), ranking Subaru and Lexus as the top Mainstream Brand and Premium Brand, respectively.

The prestigious ALG Residual Value Awards recognize vehicles in 29 segments that are projected to hold the highest percentage of their Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) after a three-year period, an important consideration for car buyers when assessing the total cost of ownership for a particular vehicle. This year's recipients have shown strong value in their competitive segments and were chosen from all 2021 model year vehicles on sale in the United States in the Premium and Mainstream segments.

"Residual values are a key indicator of an automaker’s success and really help determine the overall health of a brand or certain model,” said Eric Lyman, Chief Industry Analyst at ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar. “Consumers who are looking to buy their next vehicle need to take residual values into consideration as they provide insight into the total cost of ownership of a car. New vehicle buyers can get peace of mind that purchasing a vehicle that wins the ALG Residual Value Awards will hold more of its value compared with its peers when it comes time to sell it or trade it in.”

“Both overall brand winners, Subaru and Lexus, have led in multiple segment categories this year. Their success across these segments is a testament to the strength and appeal of their diverse and balanced vehicle portfolios,” added Lyman.

Subaru leads with the most segment awards in the Mainstream Brand category, earning four different awards for a variety of vehicles across different segments their lineup, including the Subaru Impreza, WRX, Forester and Crosstrek.

Lexus follows Subaru with the most category wins taking home the top spots in the Premium Executive, Premium Midsize and Premium Midsize Utility 2-Row Seating segments.

For the first time this year, ALG introduces the Micro Utility category and Premium Electric category. Mazda took top honors in the Micro Utility category with the Mazda CX-3 and Tesla Model Y took top honors in the Premium Electric category.

