Vital Farms and King Arthur Baking Company Introduce a Holiday Kit Created to “Bake it Forward” This Season

The Vital Farms and King Arthur Holiday Kit contains all the supplies needed to thoughtfully bake, wrap, and gift cookies. Contents include a Ginger Molasses holiday cookie recipe—specially created by King Arthur’s test kitchen—coupons for complimentary pasture-raised eggs and butter from Vital Farms, King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour, and uniquely-designed packaging to beautifully wrap and gift the holiday treats. The two brands, both Certified B Corporations, hope the holiday kit inspires people to #BakeitForward, gifting homemade cookies to family, friends, or those who may need some extra love this holiday season.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the holidays may look different this year, Vital Farms and King Arthur Baking Company are hoping to make the season just a little sweeter with a new holiday kit full of gifting essentials created to help connect with loved ones from afar.

“Vital Farms and King Arthur believe that cooking can inspire connection, whether you’re together in the kitchen with loved ones or dropping off freshly baked treats on their doorstep,” said Kathryn McKeon, Senior Director of Brand, Vital Farms. “We know a homemade cookie cannot replace a warm hug, but our hope is the Vital Farms and King Arthur Holiday Kit helps make the season a little sweeter.”

“While we can’t necessarily come together in person this holiday season, we can come together in spirit while sharing our love of baking,” said Bill Tine, VP of Marketing, King Arthur Baking Company. “We hope the Vital Farms and King Arthur Holiday Kit serves as one way we can spread the joy of baking.”

Starting today, the Vital Farms and King Arthur Holiday Kit is available to purchase online for $25.00 (shipping included) while supplies last. To celebrate the launch of the holiday kit and #BakeitForward to a charitable cause, Vital Farms and King Arthur will each make a donation to Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, a national non-profit that funds pediatric cancer research through grassroots bake sales.

“Cookies for Kids’ Cancer has had a significant impact on pediatric cancer research, granting over $16 million toward this important work, primarily through grassroots bake sales in partnership with renowned chefs and organizations across the country,” said Carey Underwood, Director of Mission Driven Partnerships & Programs, King Arthur Baking Company. “We are pleased to come together with Vital Farms to #BakeitForward and support this wonderful organization that inspires hope and impact through baking as we launch our new holiday kit.”

Don’t forget to share your baking journey this holiday season using #BakeitForward, and tagging @VitalFarms and @KingArthurBaking, on social.

To purchase or learn more about the kit, including wrapping tutorials and additional holiday recipes, visit www.vitalfarms.com/holiday.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms also prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 16,000 stores nationwide.

About King Arthur

King Arthur Baking Company has been sharing the joy of baking since 1790. Headquartered in Norwich, Vermont, a Certified B Corp, and 100% employee-owned, King Arthur Baking is the ultimate baking resource, providing the highest quality ingredients for the most delicious baked goods, while inspiring connections and community through baking. King Arthur’s superior flours and mixes are available in supermarkets nationwide. Visit KingArthurBaking.com for more specialty baking items, mixes, gluten-free products, recipes, guides, and more.

CONTACT:

Media:

Nisha Devarajan

Nisha.Devarajan@vitalfarms.com

Investors:

Ashley DeSimone

Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c258cc2-739f-4192 ...