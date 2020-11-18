 

TELUS is the only North American telecom named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Ranking recognizes TELUS as a global leader in sustainability and social capitalism

For the fifth consecutive year, Dow Jones Sustainability World Index ranks TELUS among leading global corporations; TELUS listed among the top North American organizations for 20th year in a row

VANCOUVER, British Columbia:, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS proudly announced that it has been ranked on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the fifth consecutive year and on the North American Index for the 20th year in a row, ranking at the 90th percentile in the telecommunications industry for its leadership in sustainability. Notably, TELUS is the only North American telecommunications company and one of only five Canadian companies recognized on the World Index across 24 industries. This ranking demonstrates TELUS’ global leadership in key categories including corporate citizenship and philanthropy, innovation management, and environmental and social reporting.

“Earning this level of recognition from one of the world’s most reputable institutions is a testament to our team’s unwavering efforts to protect and support our communities and our customers,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Our team is extremely proud to be the only North American telecommunications company or cable company to be named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index over the last several years. This acknowledgement of our leadership in social capitalism further exemplifies our collective commitment to improving the social, economic, environmental and health outcomes of our fellow citizens and building stronger, healthier and more sustainable communities, globally.”

Driven by its leadership in social capitalism, TELUS is committed to driving sustainable business practices and making a meaningful societal impact:

  • TELUS has committed to reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions to operational carbon neutrality by 2030
  • Since 2010, the company has reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 31 per cent and energy consumption by more than 15 per cent, while growing the company significantly, by focusing on executing dozens of energy efficiency projects in its operations to reduce impact on the environment.
  • TELUS also continues to deliver on its goal to leverage renewable energy, as evidenced by entering into Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) that will provide 100 per cent of TELUS’ energy needs in Alberta from renewable sources such as wind and solar.
  • In 2019, TELUS saved more than 20,000 tonnes of carbon emissions by enabling employees to work from home.
  • The TELUS team has contributed $1.3 billion in value, time, and financial support to Canadian charities and grassroots organizations since 2000 including 736 million and 1.4 million days of volunteerism, making TELUS one of the most giving companies in the world.
  • Our 18 TELUS Community Boards around the world have contributed $76 million to 7,000 grassroots programs since their launch in 2005, helping more than two million youth in need each year.
  • In 2018, TELUS launched the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation to help give vulnerable youth a friendlier future in our challenging world, with an unprecedented $120 million endowment – the largest donation by a publicly traded Canadian company and one of the largest in North America.
