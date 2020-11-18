TELUS is the only North American telecom named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Ranking recognizes TELUS as a global leader in sustainability and social capitalism



For the fifth consecutive year, Dow Jones Sustainability World Index ranks TELUS among leading global corporations; TELUS listed among the top North American organizations for 20th year in a row

VANCOUVER, British Columbia:, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS proudly announced that it has been ranked on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the fifth consecutive year and on the North American Index for the 20th year in a row, ranking at the 90th percentile in the telecommunications industry for its leadership in sustainability. Notably, TELUS is the only North American telecommunications company and one of only five Canadian companies recognized on the World Index across 24 industries. This ranking demonstrates TELUS’ global leadership in key categories including corporate citizenship and philanthropy, innovation management, and environmental and social reporting.