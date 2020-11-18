 

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to Present at J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:    Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman
     
What:   J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference 2020
     
When:   Thursday, November 19, 2020
    3:25 PM ET

Ms. Friedman’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5534
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-

 


