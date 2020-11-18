Alpha Lithium Hires Chemical Process Engineering Specialists to Advance Development at Tolillar Lithium Project

Beyond Lithium consists of an internationally recognized team of chemical process engineers with decades of experience in advising and directing global leaders in the lithium sector. The principals of Beyond Lithium have previously worked extensively on high profile projects including SQM’s Atacama Project in Chile, Orocobre’s Salar de Olaroz Project, and Lithium America’s Salar de Cauchari Project, both in Argentina.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (“ Alpha ” or the “ Company ”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Beyond Lithium SA to provide in-house expertise regarding processing brine and direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) processes. This is an integral step towards the extraction and processing of brine from Alpha’s 100% owned, 27,500 hectare, Tolillar Salar.

The principals of Beyond Lithium are Adrian Arias and Pedro Torres, and details of their experience can be found here, on the Company’s website. Mr. Torres is a Metallurgical Engineer with over 10 years of hands-on experience in lithium plant design, optimization, and production as a Senior Operations Engineer with SQM in Chile. Mr. Arias is a Chemist whose vast experience in Argentina has taken him from the laboratory to the production line in numerous Argentinian salars, including the neighboring Hombre Muerto salar.

By commencing processing in parallel with the previously announced resource definition drill program (see press release dated November 10, 2020) scheduled to commence shortly, the company intends to significantly shorten the timeline required to make numerous upcoming technical production decisions.

Strategically, Alpha intends to utilize the most technically advanced DLE methods known today to avoid utilizing capital intensive, inefficient, and environmentally costly evaporation ponds. DLE also allows the Company to minimize the use of harmful reagents, avoid massive up-front capital outlays and lowers operating costs compared to traditional production processes. Working with this team of brine chemistry experts allows Alpha to develop a deep understanding of various chemical parameters required to design a comprehensive DLE process to produce lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, or other lithium chemicals.