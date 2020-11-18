 

Alpha Lithium Hires Chemical Process Engineering Specialists to Advance Development at Tolillar Lithium Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Beyond Lithium SA to provide in-house expertise regarding processing brine and direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) processes. This is an integral step towards the extraction and processing of brine from Alpha’s 100% owned, 27,500 hectare, Tolillar Salar.

Beyond Lithium consists of an internationally recognized team of chemical process engineers with decades of experience in advising and directing global leaders in the lithium sector. The principals of Beyond Lithium have previously worked extensively on high profile projects including SQM’s Atacama Project in Chile, Orocobre’s Salar de Olaroz Project, and Lithium America’s Salar de Cauchari Project, both in Argentina.

The principals of Beyond Lithium are Adrian Arias and Pedro Torres, and details of their experience can be found here, on the Company’s website. Mr. Torres is a Metallurgical Engineer with over 10 years of hands-on experience in lithium plant design, optimization, and production as a Senior Operations Engineer with SQM in Chile. Mr. Arias is a Chemist whose vast experience in Argentina has taken him from the laboratory to the production line in numerous Argentinian salars, including the neighboring Hombre Muerto salar.

By commencing processing in parallel with the previously announced resource definition drill program (see press release dated November 10, 2020) scheduled to commence shortly, the company intends to significantly shorten the timeline required to make numerous upcoming technical production decisions.

Strategically, Alpha intends to utilize the most technically advanced DLE methods known today to avoid utilizing capital intensive, inefficient, and environmentally costly evaporation ponds. DLE also allows the Company to minimize the use of harmful reagents, avoid massive up-front capital outlays and lowers operating costs compared to traditional production processes. Working with this team of brine chemistry experts allows Alpha to develop a deep understanding of various chemical parameters required to design a comprehensive DLE process to produce lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, or other lithium chemicals.

Seite 1 von 3
Alpha Lithium Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpha Lithium Hires Chemical Process Engineering Specialists to Advance Development at Tolillar Lithium Project VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle, is pleased to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Alpha Lithium Makes Significant Brine Discovery and Increases New Drill Locations at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
28.10.20
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.07.20
731
Voltaic Minerals - mit unglaublichen Gehalten von 1700 mg/L