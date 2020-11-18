DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT CORP. II Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04792 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable December 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2020.



There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for November 30, 2020 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.