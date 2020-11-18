 

NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Suominen)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 18 November 2020 at 16:00

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Suominen)

NoHo Partners Plc’s Deputy CEO Jarno Suominen has received shares under the long-term share-based incentive plan from the first earning period 1 December 2018 to 31 December 2019, of which the company announced in the stock exchange release on November 9, 2020. The shares were registered to the Trade Register and issued in the book-entry system on 13 November 2020.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: SUOMINEN, JARNO  
Position: Other senior manager
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: D1871
     
Issuer
Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2020-11-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000064332
 
Volume: 14253.00
Unit price: 0.00 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 14253.00
Volume weighted average price: 0.00 Euro

Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi/en
NoHo Partners consumer website: www.ravintola.fi/en


NoHo Partners Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Suominen) NoHo Partners Plc MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 18 November 2020 at 16:00 NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Suominen) NoHo Partners Plc’s Deputy CEO Jarno Suominen has received shares under the long-term share-based incentive plan from the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Virtanen)
15:00 Uhr
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Gripenberg)
15:00 Uhr
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Vikström)
15:00 Uhr
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Kaikkonen)
15:00 Uhr
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Kokkonen)
15:00 Uhr
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Pesonen)
15:00 Uhr
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Nurminen)
15:00 Uhr
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Meli)
17.11.20
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Nurminen)
17.11.20
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Pesonen)