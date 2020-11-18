Pure Harvest Corporate Group Enters Solar Market via Joint Venture with DC Energy Group, LLC

Under the terms of the agreement, PHCG is contributing all of the assets of SCT to DCEG in exchange for two hundred thousand dollars ($200,000) and a forty percent (40%) membership interest in DCEG. The experienced management team at DCEG will be responsible for commercializing SCT’s technology and managing the day-to-day operations of the business.

Denver, CO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a holding company focused on emerging markets, is excited to announce the sale of the assets of Solar Cultivation Technologies, Inc. (“ SCT ”) to DC Energy Group, LLC (“ DCEG ”) for cash and equity. The assets of SCT were acquired by the Company pursuant to an Asset Purchase Agreement on September 29, 2020. The Company believes that the partnership between PHCG and DCEG to commercialize SCT’s technology represents an exceptional opportunity to enter an extremely fast growing industry and help businesses work to reduce the carbon footprint associated with their operations.

“The team at DCEG is extremely impressive and has a long history of operating successful businesses,” said Matthew Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest Corporate Group. “We believe that they are an incredible partner to help develop and scale the business and we are excited to work with them to grow this company into a national operation.”



“We are thrilled to continue developing the technology for solar powered micro-grids,” said David Lindsey, President of DCEG. “The technology we are currently working with has the potential to dramatically reduce the amount of carbon-based energy used by businesses across the country. As operators and regulators across the country start to focus on industry’s carbon footprint, we believe that DCEG will be perfectly positioned to help reduce the carbon emissions associated with commercial operations all over the US.”

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

The Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company operating in various segments of the cannabis and hemp-CBD industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp-CBD consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis and hemp-CBD operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis and hemp-CBD are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

