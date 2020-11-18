NoHo Partners Plc’s Chief Business Officer Tanja Virtanen has received shares under the long-term share-based incentive plan from the first earning period 1 December 2018 to 31 December 2019, of which the company announced in the stock exchange release on November 9, 2020. The shares were registered to the Trade Register and issued in the book-entry system on 13 November 2020.

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: VIRTANEN, TANJA Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: D1878 Issuer Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56 Transaction details Transaction date: 2020-11-13 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 5414.00 Unit price: 0.00 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 5414.00 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 Euro

Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

