Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05050 per Equity share. The distribution is payable December 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as of November 30, 2020.



Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on November 30, 2020 will receive a dividend of $0.05050 per share based on the VWAP of $6.06 payable on December 10, 2020. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.