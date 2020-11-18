Digerati Technologies Closes Nexogy, Inc. and ActivePBX Acquisitions, more than Doubling Annual Revenue to Greater than $14 Million

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI ) ("Digerati" or the “Company”), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, is pleased to announce the closing of two acquisitions, Nexogy, Inc. (Nexogy.com), and ActivePBX (ActivePBX.com), leading providers of cloud communication, UCaaS, and broadband solutions tailored for businesses.

As a combined business, Nexogy, ActivePBX, and Digerati’s operating subsidiary, T3 Communications, Inc., serves over 2,600 business customers and approximately 28,000 users while generating over $14 million in annual revenue. The business model of the combined entities is supported by strong and predictable recurring revenue with high gross margins under contracts with business customers in various industries including banking, healthcare, financial services, legal, insurance, hotels, real estate, staffing, municipalities, food services, and education. The contribution of $1.5 million in annual EBITDA from the acquisitions is expected to have an immediate and positive impact on the consolidated EBITDA of the Company with additional improvements to be realized during FY2021 from the anticipated cost synergies and consolidation savings.

In addition to the financial contribution and operational synergies, each of the acquisitions brings a distinct set of capabilities and best practices that will contribute to the Company’s growth plan. Over the years, the Nexogy team has developed a channel sales program that has proven to be effective and resulted in Nexogy’s recognition as one of the fastest growing technology companies in South Florida and nomination by the Miami Minority Chamber of Commerce as “High Tech Company of the Year 2016’’. ActivePBX has placed a strong emphasis on integrating its cloud communication platform with Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) systems and most recently achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ status with its proven ActiveCRM CTI (Computer Telephony Integration) solution. This integration, built for Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud Platform, allows organizations to pass CRM data seamlessly, easily, and conveniently between ActivePBX’s cloud system and Oracle NetSuite.