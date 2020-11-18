Ignitis Group presented first nine months of 2020 results
Ignitis Group presented first nine months of 2020 results on the earnings call
During earnings call for investors and analysts on 17 November 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EET, Ignitis Group presented its results for the first nine months of 2020.
The earnings call was recorded and now is available online at Ignitis Group website and Nasdaq Baltic Youtube channel:
https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4V5K49iy8Wo
Presentation slides are available at:
The interim report is available for download at:
