Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of BTS Group AB (publ)

In view of the ongoing pandemic and the risk of the spread of covid-19 and considering the regulations/advice of the authorities on the avoidance of meetings, the Board of Directors has decided that the general meeting shall be conducted without physical presence by shareholders exercising their voting rights only by postal vote. Information on the decisions taken by the General Meeting will be published on 11 December 2020, as soon as the outcome of the postal vote is finally compiled.

Conditions for participation

Shareholders who wish to participate in the general meeting by postal vote must be registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, December 3, 2020, and register with the company by casting their postal vote in accordance with the following instructions, so that the postal vote is received by the company no later than Thursday, December 10, 2020.

For shareholders who have their shares registered by trustees through a bank or other trustee, the following applies for the right to participate in the general meeting. In addition to registering by casting their postal vote, such shareholders shall request re-registration of their shares so that the shareholder is registered in their own name in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB at the record date, i.e. Thursday 3 December 2020. Such re-registration may be temporary (so-called voting rights registration). Shareholders wishing to register the shares in their own name shall, in accordance with the respective trustee's procedures, request the trustee to register such voting rights. Registration of voting rights requested by shareholders in such a time that the registration has been made by the relevant trustee by Thursday 3 December 2020 will be considered in the production of the share register.

Postal voting

Shareholders exercise their voting rights at the meeting solely by voting in advance (so-called postal voting) under section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exemptions to facilitate the implementation of general meetings and general meetings of associations. In postal voting, a special form shall be used. This is available on the company's website, www.bts.com and at the company on Grevgatan 34, 6th fl., 114 53 Stockholm, Sweden. Separate registration is not required, the completed and signed form is valid as registration to the meeting. The completed and original form, which must be signed by the shareholder, must be submitted to the company no later than Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Grevgatan 34, 6th fl., 114 53 Stockholm, Sweden. The completed and signed form can also be sent to the company by e-mail to ir@bts.com. If the shareholder votes by proxy, the power of attorney shall be attached to the form. If the shareholder is a legal entity, the registration certificate or other document of jurisdiction must be attached to the form. The shareholder may not provide the postal vote with specific instructions or conditions. If this happens, the entire postal voting form is invalid. Further instructions and conditions are stated in the postal voting form. Shareholders may request in the postal voting form that decisions on one or more of the items on the proposed agenda be left to a so-called continued general meeting, which may not be a mere postal voting general meeting. Such a continued general meeting shall take place if the Extraordinary General Meeting so decides or if the owner of at least one tenth of all shares in the company so requests.