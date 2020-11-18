Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Curtiss-Wright Declares Dividend of $0.17 Per Share for Common Stock Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a dividend of seventeen cents ($0.17) per share on Curtiss-Wright Common Stock, payable December 3, 2020 to stockholders of record as of November 25, 2020. …



