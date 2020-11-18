Borregaard ASA Issuance of Commercial Paper
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 18.11.2020, 15:26 | 36 | 0 |
Borregaard ASA has issued a commercial paper ISIN NO0010907447 of NOK 200,000,000.
Start date: 23 November, 2020
Maturity: 25 May, 2021
Coupon: 0,75 %
Organised by: DNB Markets
Sarpsborg, 18 November 2020
Contact:
CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, mobile +47 952 44 515
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Borregaard Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0