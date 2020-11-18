 

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Announces Expansion of Intellectual Protection Worldwide

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). As a part of TOMI’s ongoing effort to advance its products and technology, it has continued to expand intellectual property protection of its innovative disruptive technology. TOMI is pursuing patent rights in diverse regions of the world, encompassing the United States, the European Union, Brazil, Mexico, Korea, China, India and many other countries.

TOMI has now received its registration from The Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) through its Australian partner, Melbourne-based LAF Technologies (Laftech), a leading provider in Australia specializing in controlled environment systems and contamination control equipment for the past 33 years. Further, TOMI is also proud to report issuance of a first Australian patent protecting use of its ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology; TOMI continues to pursue additional patent protection for its technologies in Australia. This development complements the recent allowance in Israel of TOMI’s patent application covering iHP technology; an Israeli patent will issue in the near future.

TOMI is also developing international intellectual property protection in various areas, such as decontamination of small enclosures or food decontamination. Recent patent publications include U.S. and international applications regarding food decontamination (US2020/0345021 and WO2020/223661); and published applications in India for decontamination methods using iHP technology and for small enclosures.

TOMI now has over forty (40) patents around the world, with an even greater number of patent applications being currently prosecuted worldwide. In addition, TOMI has been approved for over fifty-five (55) trademarks including registrations in over five (5) classes with more than one hundred-twenty (120) trademark applications pending approval globally. TOMI is continuing to submit additional patent and trademark applications to secure intellectual property protection in new product lines being introduced.

