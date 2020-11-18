 

A review article defines LIDDS as a key player in TLR9 agonist research field and being the only provider having a sustained release product in development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 15:15  |  35   |   |   

A scientific review article “Toll-Like Receptor 9 Agonists in Cancer”, written by Dr Davar Diwakar et al, a prominent immune-oncology research group in Pittsburgh (US), was recently published in the  OncoTargets and Therapy journal discussing and reviewing key players in preclinical studies and ongoing clinical trials of TLR9 agonists. TLR9 is one of the most promising targets for increasing the response and reversing the resistance to current cancer immunotherapies.

 

“LIDDS is excited to be part of the TLR9 agonist landscape. Repeated intratumoral injections are needed using standard formulations and our goal is to expand the commercial potential for TLR9 agonists as the NanoZolid technology can offer fewer injections to reduce the burden on both patients and the healthcare system. It is especially interesting to see that LIDDS is the only provider in the list of active companies that can offer a TLR9 agonist depot with a sustained release,” commented Monica Wallter, CEO of LIDDS.

LIDDS is preparing to initiate a Phase I study in 2021 to assess safety, tolerability and tumor effects when injecting NZ-TLR9 into solid tumors.

The scientific article by Dr Davar Diwakar et.al is available at: https://www.dovepress.com/toll-like-receptor-9-agonists-in-cancer-peer ...

LIDDS will put a summary on its website outlining the TRL9 agonists landscape, the conclusions drawn by the authors of the OncoTargets and Therapy article and sketching out LIDDS approach to developing an intratumoral and effective administration of TLR9 agonists with less frequent injections. The article is available at www.liddspharma.com

About TLRs and TLR9
Toll-like receptors (TLRs) are a key target for the pharmaceutical industry in the fight against cancer. TLRs are expressed on various immune cells, including dendritic cells, and upon activation they initiate the body’s immune response. TLR9 activation can lead to an immunologically active or inflamed tumor environment which then recruits the cytotoxic T cells necessary for an antitumor response in immunotherapy. Thus, TLR9 agonists can convert immunologically “cold” tumors to immunologically “hot” tumors. The most relevant target cancers for the TLR9 project are head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, sarcomas and lymphomas. These cancers are diagnosed in around 2 million patients each year. The market for TLR agonists is expected to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars over the coming years. 

Contacts:
Monica Wallter, CEO
E-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com | Phone: 0737-07 09 22

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid. NanoZolid is a clinically validated drug development technology and is superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens, and also has in-house development projects in the clinical as well as the preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.


LIDDS Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

A review article defines LIDDS as a key player in TLR9 agonist research field and being the only provider having a sustained release product in development A scientific review article “Toll-Like Receptor 9 Agonists in Cancer”, written by Dr Davar Diwakar et al, a prominent immune-oncology research group in Pittsburgh (US), was recently published in the  OncoTargets and Therapy journal discussing and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect