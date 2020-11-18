 

Verizon Public Sector provides next-gen video surveillance and analytics for cities, public safety

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020   

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Public Sector today announced updates to Verizon Intelligent Video, a video system that can be used to help safeguard communities, industrial facilities and other locations where video surveillance is a key part of a security program. Cities, public safety agencies, industrial facilities and other organizations use Verizon Intelligent Video for situational awareness, keeping public and private facilities secure with near real-time, actionable data. 

Leveraging BriefCam, the industry leader in video analytics, Verizon Intelligent Video provides near real-time forensic video analysis and data trends dashboards. Traditional video-monitoring solutions for facilities like dams, power plants, sports arenas or storage facilities can require significant investments to align cameras on site and to store video feeds. In addition, streaming and storing data long-term can be costly and tax bandwidth. Verizon Intelligent Video automates video analysis with an easy-to-use interface for cloud or wireless access where users can quickly drill down and filter objects based on a wide range of object classifications, attributes and behaviors.

“Using Verizon Intelligent Video, we were able to collect and analyze data in real-time, enabling us to analyze trends around pedestrian counts, vehicle traffic and jaywalking in minutes rather than needing to commission a months-long study,” said Francisco Contreras, innovation manager for the city of West Hollywood. “From this we gleaned useful insights that helped us identify potential safety issues around the city.”

“Situational awareness from video surveillance tools can be a force multiplier, providing public safety, governments and other agencies access to data that can further investigations or protect against threats,” said Vickie Lonker, vice president public sector product development at Verizon. “Verizon Intelligent Video is a powerful, scalable solution that can help organizations secure key assets in remote locations or more populated areas, protecting people, equipment and intellectual property.”

To learn more, visit the Verizon Intelligent Video web page.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Najuma Thorpe
najuma.thorpe@verizon.com
(732) 427-2304
@najuma


