 

Famous Footwear Reaches First $1 Million Donation to Ticket to Dream Foundation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 15:53  |  44   |   |   

Famous Footwear has announced today the first $1 million raised for its national charity partner Ticket to Dream Foundation. This donation was made possible by contributions made by customers in Famous Footwear stores throughout the U.S. since July, and will help improve the lives of more than 54,000 foster kids of all ages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005775/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s incredible what our customers have been able to give in just a few short months since our partnership began in July,” said Mike Edwards, incoming president of Famous Footwear. “Our store Associates really embraced this partnership and encouraged support at checkout. In addition to this first monetary donation, to date we have been able to give more than 19,000 pairs of shoes and items just in time for the holidays.”

A portion of the proceeds will go towards donations for the holiday season, including 1,700 pairs of Converse sneakers, holiday décor and gifts for group homes, and providing toys and necessities to foster youth around the country including warm coats, toys and more.

“At a time when donations are down and the needs of foster youth are higher than ever, this donation from Famous Footwear couldn’t come at a better time. The holidays are particularly hard for foster youth who are away from family and friends, with social distancing making those connections even harder. This holiday season will be an emotional one for many kids. This gift allows us to increase these moments of joy, the wonder of a gift under the tree just for them and the tech accessories like ear buds, laptops and more that will help them learn. This first step is an incredible one with Famous Footwear and we can’t wait to see how many kids we can reach in 2021,” said Gina Davis, executive director of Ticket to Dream Foundation.

Earlier this year Famous Footwear announced Ticket to Dream Foundation as its official national charity partner.

Ticket to Dream Foundation is dedicated to providing hope and opportunity for foster children across the nation, so they can focus on being kids. They believe it starts with joining forces with businesses and local communities to ensure foster youth of all ages have the school supplies, holiday gifts, properly fitting clothing and shoes that all children need to thrive. Ticket to Dream partners with over 200 non-profit foster care agencies, reaching 175,000 children across the country, to help foster youth quickly and efficiently in communities.

Famous Footwear is supporting this multi-year partnership through the following:

  • Famous shoppers can donate at the register when they’re shopping in-store. Customers will have the option to round up to the nearest dollar or donate other amounts based on their preference
  • Famous is donating shoes direct to Ticket to Dream Foundation to be allocated nationwide based on need
  • Supporters are also able to make additional donations online at tickettodream.org/famous

About Famous Footwear: Famous Footwear was founded on one simple idea: everyone deserves to feel the joy that comes from a new pair of shoes. And today, across the US, Canada and even online, we make sure families experience that joy with styles from top brands that’ll make everyone feel on top of the world. You’ll find styles for women, men, and kids from favorites like Nike, Vans, Steve Madden, Timberlands, Dr. Martens, Converse and many more. Whatever your style, we want to help you wear it with confidence.

Famous Footwear is part of Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) – a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands dedicated to helping every person find the perfect pair of shoes. With a legacy of over 130 years of craftsmanship and passion for fit, Caleres continues their mission of inspiring people to feel good… feet first.

Caleres Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Famous Footwear Reaches First $1 Million Donation to Ticket to Dream Foundation Famous Footwear has announced today the first $1 million raised for its national charity partner Ticket to Dream Foundation. This donation was made possible by contributions made by customers in Famous Footwear stores throughout the U.S. since July, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Snowflake Announces New Features to Mobilize the World’s Data in the Data Cloud
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Caleres Names Michael Edwards President of Famous Footwear, Positioning the Company’s Largest Brand for Further Growth and Success
04.11.20
Allen Edmonds Reimagines Iconic Styles for Casual Moment