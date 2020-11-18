Famous Footwear Reaches First $1 Million Donation to Ticket to Dream Foundation

Famous Footwear has announced today the first $1 million raised for its national charity partner Ticket to Dream Foundation. This donation was made possible by contributions made by customers in Famous Footwear stores throughout the U.S. since July, and will help improve the lives of more than 54,000 foster kids of all ages.

(Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s incredible what our customers have been able to give in just a few short months since our partnership began in July,” said Mike Edwards, incoming president of Famous Footwear. “Our store Associates really embraced this partnership and encouraged support at checkout. In addition to this first monetary donation, to date we have been able to give more than 19,000 pairs of shoes and items just in time for the holidays.”

A portion of the proceeds will go towards donations for the holiday season, including 1,700 pairs of Converse sneakers, holiday décor and gifts for group homes, and providing toys and necessities to foster youth around the country including warm coats, toys and more.

“At a time when donations are down and the needs of foster youth are higher than ever, this donation from Famous Footwear couldn’t come at a better time. The holidays are particularly hard for foster youth who are away from family and friends, with social distancing making those connections even harder. This holiday season will be an emotional one for many kids. This gift allows us to increase these moments of joy, the wonder of a gift under the tree just for them and the tech accessories like ear buds, laptops and more that will help them learn. This first step is an incredible one with Famous Footwear and we can’t wait to see how many kids we can reach in 2021,” said Gina Davis, executive director of Ticket to Dream Foundation.

Earlier this year Famous Footwear announced Ticket to Dream Foundation as its official national charity partner.

Ticket to Dream Foundation is dedicated to providing hope and opportunity for foster children across the nation, so they can focus on being kids. They believe it starts with joining forces with businesses and local communities to ensure foster youth of all ages have the school supplies, holiday gifts, properly fitting clothing and shoes that all children need to thrive. Ticket to Dream partners with over 200 non-profit foster care agencies, reaching 175,000 children across the country, to help foster youth quickly and efficiently in communities.

Famous Footwear is supporting this multi-year partnership through the following:

Famous shoppers can donate at the register when they’re shopping in-store. Customers will have the option to round up to the nearest dollar or donate other amounts based on their preference

Famous is donating shoes direct to Ticket to Dream Foundation to be allocated nationwide based on need

Supporters are also able to make additional donations online at tickettodream.org/famous

About Famous Footwear: Famous Footwear was founded on one simple idea: everyone deserves to feel the joy that comes from a new pair of shoes. And today, across the US, Canada and even online, we make sure families experience that joy with styles from top brands that’ll make everyone feel on top of the world. You’ll find styles for women, men, and kids from favorites like Nike, Vans, Steve Madden, Timberlands, Dr. Martens, Converse and many more. Whatever your style, we want to help you wear it with confidence.

Famous Footwear is part of Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) – a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands dedicated to helping every person find the perfect pair of shoes. With a legacy of over 130 years of craftsmanship and passion for fit, Caleres continues their mission of inspiring people to feel good… feet first.

