 

Mibelle Biochemistry's Ability to Introduce Breakthrough Active Ingredients for the Personal Care Market Lauded by Frost & Sullivan

The company's active ingredient product lines meet consumer expectations of quality, performance, and sustainability

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global personal care active ingredients market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Mibelle AG Biochemistry with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award. It has successfully introduced several breakthrough sustainable active ingredients, whose efficacy is supported by in-vivo and in-vitro study results. Mibelle is a pioneer with regards to using senolytics to delay skin aging in cosmetic applications, which has helped the company achieve a leading positioning in the market.

"Demonstrating its expertise in recognizing the dynamic needs of the cosmetics industry, Mibelle launched the Alpine Rose Active line of products to fight skin aging," said Prateeksha Kaul Research Analyst. "This line of products uses a natural senolytic agent extracted from the Alpine rose leaves in the Swiss Alps to eliminate senescent cells, which are the cells responsible for aging, without affecting the neighboring cells. This halts the skin's aging process while rejuvenating it and increasing its elasticity. This product also meets the rising demand for natural and sustainable products over harsh chemicals that are harmful to both the environment and the skin."

Similarly, in response to the growing interest in phytocannabinods, Mibelle introduced an encapsulated cannabidiol (CBD) product, the Lipobelle Pino C. Other players in the market have had limited success with CBD in spite of its potential benefits for the skin because it is not soluble in water. Mibelle addressed this limitation with the Lipobelle Pino C.  By encapsulating the CBD into a nanoemulsion using hemp oil, Mibelle made it water-soluble and stable in cosmetic formulations. Its combination with an extract from Swiss stone pines also helps the product fight inflammation. Lipobelle Pino C exploits the anti-inflammatory and regenerating effects of CBD for cosmetic benefits such as easing facial tension, reducing inflammation, and regenerating tissue.

