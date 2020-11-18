Avnet Simplifies IoT Connectivity for Developers via the LTE-M Development Kit Based on the Sequans Monarch Platform and NXP’s Microcontroller

By providing developers with a complete set of components, software and services from NXP Semiconductors, Sequans, Microsoft, Verizon and Avnet, the kit speeds time to market for the development of IoT solutions using LTE-M connectivity. The kit is powered by the Sequans Monarch LTE-M modem, NXP’s LPC55S69 MCU microcontroller, Verizon’s SIM and ThingSpace IoT platform, Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform and Avnet’s end-to-end engineering services.

LTE-M connectivity is a crucial feature for today’s IoT devices. Its wide availability, bandwidth and speed are ideal for the always-on, reliable data connectivity that IoT applications demand, such as remote monitoring, asset tracking and smart city/smart home applications. The Monarch LTE-M Development Kit has been designed to meet the needs of developers looking to incorporate LTE-M connectivity in their IoT devices, ensuring they can rely on Avnet’s end-to-end ecosystem to bring their projects from idea to design and design to production.

“Connecting to the IoT requires more than a cellular signal,” said Jim Beneke, vice president, Products & Emerging Technologies, Avnet. “Developers need the components, software and support to maximize reliability, simplify development and reduce overall time to market. Having a solution that provides all this ensures they have more resources to focus on the applications themselves and create IoT solutions that deliver real business value. Our new development kit combines everything today’s developer needs to do just that.”

The connectivity in the kit is provided by the Sequans Monarch Go LTE-M modem. The modem is certified for end use on the Verizon network, eliminating the need for certification testing and significantly improving time to market. Verizon’s ThingSpace IoT platform is also incorporated in the kit, simplifying device deployment on the Verizon LTE-M network and ensuring data integrity with reliable network connectivity.

“There is no doubt this LTE-M development kit includes the best-in-class technologies of recognized industry leaders,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. “Combining our Monarch Go platform that is already certified by Verizon with the MCU power of NXP and cloud services of Microsoft and Avnet results in an offering that enables IoT developers to prototype and deploy their devices faster than ever before possible.”